But the Stones avoided bitter disappointment by scooping two prizes during the ceremony - the coveted best live band as well as best music film for Crossfire Hurricane - while Johnny Marr, formerly of The Smiths, was awarded the title of "Godlike Genius", before perfoming with Ronnie Wood to close the show.

Other winners included Biffy Clyro who won best British band, the Killers who were named best international band, and Florence Welch who took home best solo artist and best dance floor anthem for Sweet Nothing with Calvin Harris. In the TV show category Fresh Meat beat Sherlock and Doctor Who to take the gong, and The Hobbit, starring Martin Freeman, was named the best film.

Barack Obama was recognised as Hero of the Year, beating the likes of David Bowie, Bradley Wiggins and Pussy Riot, while One Direction's Harry Styles was handed the dubious accolade of Villain of the Year.