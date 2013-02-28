Olympics Opening Ceremony is named NME Music Moment of the Year
Danny Boyle's four-hour extravaganza beat off competition from David Bowie's music comeback and the Rolling Stones' 50th anniversary celebrations
It was four hours when the nation stopped what they were doing, switched on their television sets and sat glued to the screen as Kenneth Branagh, Rowan Atkinson, James Bond - and even the Queen - showed the rest of the world what Britain was made of. Danny Boyle's Olympic opening ceremony was heaped with praise from critics and fans alike and, six months on, it is still receiving accolades for its achievement.
Its latest was at last night's NME Awards where it was named the best Music Moment of the Year during a ceremony held at the Troxy, London. The event won the award ahead of a shortlist that included David Bowie's music comeback, The Rolling Stones 50th anniversary gig at London's 02 and Pussy Riot's punk prayer.
But the Stones avoided bitter disappointment by scooping two prizes during the ceremony - the coveted best live band as well as best music film for Crossfire Hurricane - while Johnny Marr, formerly of The Smiths, was awarded the title of "Godlike Genius", before perfoming with Ronnie Wood to close the show.
Other winners included Biffy Clyro who won best British band, the Killers who were named best international band, and Florence Welch who took home best solo artist and best dance floor anthem for Sweet Nothing with Calvin Harris. In the TV show category Fresh Meat beat Sherlock and Doctor Who to take the gong, and The Hobbit, starring Martin Freeman, was named the best film.
Barack Obama was recognised as Hero of the Year, beating the likes of David Bowie, Bradley Wiggins and Pussy Riot, while One Direction's Harry Styles was handed the dubious accolade of Villain of the Year.