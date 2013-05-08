The Oscar-winning director, who also helmed Slumdog Millionaire, 28 Days Later and The Beach, was one of five recipients of the prize - a prestigious group which included theatre director Max Stafford Clark, choreographer Sir Peter Wright, and absent honorees Sir Nicholas Serota (director of the Tate) and the late conductor Sir Colin Davis.

Established in 1913, the Critics' Circle currently comprises of 400 critics, spanning drama, visual arts, film, music and dance. As Boyle collected his award at Tuesday night's ceremony at London's Barbican Centre, he thanked Stafford Clark who helped nurture his career when he worked as an assistant director at the Royal Court theatre:

"It goes to show, I think... that the decisions about who should prosper and who should not should be left in the arms of the people who run the theatres, rather than the people who provide them with the money."

More like this

Advertisement

Do you think Danny Boyle's Olympics Opening Ceremony is worthy of a Bafta? Vote for it in this year's Radio Times Audience Award before the deadline closes at midnight on Thursday 9 May.