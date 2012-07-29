7.45pm, BBC3, BBC Olympics 2

The first GB team to compete at the Olympics since 1960 need a result against the United Arab Emirates tonight (Uruguay are also in the group) following a bruising 1-1 draw against Senegal on Thursday. Gary Lineker is upbeat about the coming together of footballers from the Home Nations as a British team: “It’s great for players like Ryan Giggs, who has never played in a major tournament in his life and now he’s got an opportunity. And it could be a real focal point of this Olympics. We know how daft about football we are in this country, and if GB do well, there’ll be real interest in it.” David Butcher

Swimming: Men’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay

More like this

8.54pm, BBC1, BBC Olympics 6

This is normally a blue riband event for the Americans, but they go into this as underdogs. Yes, the US have both Ryan Lochte and Michael Phelps, but they’re not the top two in the world at 100m freestyle — they’re better at 200m. The Australians are the favourites, and there are three Russians in this year’s 100m top ten, too. This is one of the events that might affect how many golds Phelps can win. The Americans don’t have the same strength in depth as they did in Beijing. Sharron Davies

Golds Today

Archery Women’s Gold Medal Match 6.01pm Weightlifting Men’s 56kg Group A 7pm Fencing Men’s Individual Sabre Gold Medal Match 7.10pm Swimming Women’s 100m Butterfly Final 7.30pm; Men’s 100m Breaststroke Final 8.08pm; Women’s 400m Freestyle Final 8.15pm; Men’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final 8.54pm.

Advertisement

Make sure you don't miss a minute of the games with our guide to watching the Olympics on TV.