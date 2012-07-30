Michael Phelps has dropped out of the 200m freestyle to focus on winning seven golds elsewhere, leaving the field open for a number of other competitors.

The favourites include team-mate Ryan Lochte, current world number one Yannick Agnel of France and Paul Biedermann, the German who controversially beat Phelps — and the American’s world record — in 2009.

Phelps put the defeat down to Biedermann’s use of an all-body polyurethane suit, a high-performance piece of kit that briefly revolutionised the sport before being banned in 2010. Sharron Davies

More like this

Men’s and Women’s 100m Backstroke Finals

7.51pm and 7.58pm BBC1, BBC Olympics 1

It’s hard for Team GB’s Liam Tancock. He’s been world champion and world record holder in 50m backstroke and he’s a great 80m backstroke swimmer.

But this race is 100m. He has the sprint power but for such an out-and-out sprinter that last part of the race can be a struggle. He’ll probably turn first. It’ll be a very exciting race and you can guarantee he’ll give it 100 per cent. I’m hoping the crowd will scream so loudly, they carry him for that last 20m. I would love to see him get a medal because he’s been a great ambassador for British swimming for a long time.

In the women’s final, Missy Franklin is the one to watch. She’s 17 years old, an all-American girl who’s still at high school, with size 13 feet and a lovely personality. She will race the 100m and 200m free, and the 100m and 200m back. She’ll also do relays to make seven races. She could be a superstar. Her main event is the 200m backstroke but she’ll be formidable here.

Britain’s hope is Gemma Spofforth, 24. She's the world record holder. She has suffered family bereavements and a cycling accident, but she finished her degree and now works in a crisis centre where she helps other people. Gemma’s been on an emotional rollercoaster and I don’t think she was convinced she would make the team, but she dug deep at the British trials and found something. Sharron Davies

Unsung hero

Emily Seebohm, 20, Australia: In Beijing, Seebohm was part of the swimming team that won gold in the 4 x 100m medley relay — when she was only 16 years old.

By the age of 18, she also held three world records. To earn her place on this year’s Australian team, she set a new record in the 100m backstroke of 59.28 seconds.

Golds today

Shooting Men’s 10m Air Rifle Finals 12.15pm Diving Men’s Synchronised 10m Platform Final 3pm Weightlifting Women’s 58kg Group A 3.30pm Judo Women’s -57kg Final 4pm; Men’s -73kg Final 4.10pm Artistic gymnastics Men’s Team Final 4.30pm Weightlifting Men’s 62kg Group A 7pm Fencing Women’s Individual Epée, Gold Medal Match 7.40pm Swimming Men’s 200m Freestyle Final 7.41pm; Women’s 100m Backstroke Final 7.49pm; Men’s 100m Backstroke Final 7.56pm; Women’s 100m Breaststroke Final 8.13pm

Advertisement

Make sure you don't miss a minute of the games with our guide to watching the Olympics on TV.