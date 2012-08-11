11:00am BBC1, BBC Olympics 2

As backdrops for sporting dramas go, it's hard to beat a palace. Hampton Court offered a suitably regal setting for Bradley Wiggins, and The Mall leading to Buckingham Palace will today be both the start and finish for the men's marathon. In fact, the entire 26.2 mile route could have been calculated to offer watching foreigners a picture-postcard view of London, taking in Trafalgar Square, St Paul's Cathedral, the Tower of London and the Houses of Parliament. The course is very different from the London Marathon. The 26.2 miles (42.195km) route comprises one short circuit of 2.2 miles (3.571km), followed by three circuits of 8 miles (12.875km).