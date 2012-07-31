The races at the newly built Lee Valley White Water Centre will be one of the hottest tickets of the Games. The roar of the crowd and the roar of the water make a potent mix. The course starts slow, with calm waters at the top, then the racers get tipped out into a maelstrom of huge torrents. There is so much that can go wrong, because the water is obviously so unpredictable. There is no room for error.

Team GB has David Florence going in the canoe slalom, where the racers paddle with a single blade while kneeling. Florence won silver in Beijing and this season he is in fantastic form, taking silver at a World Cup event in June. It looks like he is on for a medal, but whether or not he gets gold I can’t say. His biggest rival is the Frenchman Tony Estanguet, who already has two Olympic golds.

Martin Cross, Gold medallist, coxed-fours rowing, 1984

