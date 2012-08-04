Ben Ainslie already has three golds and, if he wins this race, as he should, he will go down as the best sailor in the history of the sport. But first he has to get past Jonas Hogh-Christensen, the Dane who made Ainslie angry - "and he doesn't want to make me angry" - when he claimed the Brit had hit a mark during an earlier race. If Ainslie finishes ahead of Hogh-Christensen he should take the gold (although Dutchman Pieter-Jan Postma could be involved if both Ainslie and the Dane finish surpirsingly low in the ten-man field).

Perhaps the biggest challenge will come from the weather. In Beijing you had very light winds. In Weymouth, particularly during the British summer, you can have virtually any weather. It is one of the few events where competitors can have a game plan in advance but have to rip it up on the day, because the conditions have changed completely. Pippa Wilson