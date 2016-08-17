Trott was so proud of her partner that she couldn’t resist sharing her glee with the world via Twitter.

For those watching at home, her joy was almost too much to handle.

You see, the duo have become something of an Olympic golden couple, with fans flocking to share their love and support for the future newlyweds online.

12 yr old @LauraTrott31 wearing Wiggins' 2004 Athens gold. 12 yrs later she has 4 of her own. Incredible. #gold — sophieraworth (@sophieraworth) August 16, 2016

They’ve got multiple wedding planners lining up to organise the big day already.

And have even been offered baby name suggestions.

Forget Kim and Kanye, William and Kate, and Posh and Becks.

Trott and Kenny truly are the definition of a power couple.

You'll have to excuse us, someone's been chopping onions and/or there's something in our collective eye.