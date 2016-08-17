Olympic history maker Laura Trott sent the most loved-up tweet to fiance Jason Kenny after his cycling victory
Trott became the first British woman to win four Olympic golds just before her future husband equaled Chris Hoy’s six - but will their incredible feats provide inspiration for their kids' names?
On day 11 of the Rio Games cyclist Laura Trott became the most successful British female Olympian in history as she won her fourth gold medal in the Omnium.
And after making history herself, Trott turned her attention to cheering on her fiancé Jason Kenny, who went on to equal Chris Hoy's six gold medals as he held his nerve and showed his class to win the Keiran.
Trott was so proud of her partner that she couldn’t resist sharing her glee with the world via Twitter.
For those watching at home, her joy was almost too much to handle.
You see, the duo have become something of an Olympic golden couple, with fans flocking to share their love and support for the future newlyweds online.
12 yr old @LauraTrott31 wearing Wiggins' 2004 Athens gold. 12 yrs later she has 4 of her own. Incredible. #gold
— sophieraworth (@sophieraworth) August 16, 2016
They’ve got multiple wedding planners lining up to organise the big day already.
And have even been offered baby name suggestions.
Forget Kim and Kanye, William and Kate, and Posh and Becks.
Trott and Kenny truly are the definition of a power couple.
You'll have to excuse us, someone's been chopping onions and/or there's something in our collective eye.