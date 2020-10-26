Chisora is in the lower half of the top 10 heavyweight fighters in the world, while his fiery opponent is gunning for a place among the very best.

Usyk moved up from Cruiserweight in 2019 to jostle with the likes of Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury in the top weight division.

The undefeated Ukrainian star is angling for a shot at Joshua in the not-too-distant future as he is currently the mandatory challenger for AJ's WBO world title.

More like this

Check out all the latest details about Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora.

When is Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora?

Usyk v Chisora will finally go ahead on Saturday 31st October 2020, more than five months after it was originally scheduled.

The bout was initially supposed to take place on Saturday 23rd May 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

What time is Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora?

The main event – Usyk v Chisora – is expected to go ahead from 10pm UK time (6:00pm ET).

The undercard begins at 6pm UK time, giving you a full evening of elite boxing drama.

Where is Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora held?

The fight will go ahead at Wembley Arena as part of a four-show residency at the iconic venue.

It was originally set to go ahead at the O2 Arena in London, the location of Chisora's last six fights.

Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora undercard

A whole host of talent will join Usyk and Chisora on the billing for the big evening, with multiple titles on the line.

Lee Selby v George Kambosos

Tommy McCarthy v Bilal Laggoune (Vacant EBU European Cruiser Title)

Savannah Marshall v Hannah Rankin (Vacant WBO Middleweight Title)

Amy Timlin v Carly Skelly (Vacant Commonwealth Super Bantamweight Title)

David Allen v Christopher Lovejoy

Ukashir Farooq v Martin Tecyuapetla

Watch Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora in UK

You can watch this game exclusively live on Sky Sports Box Office for a one-off fee of £19.95.

If you purchase the fight via Box Office, you can choose to enjoy it via TV or online through a live stream service.

Sky Sports Box Office can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Watch Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora in USA

US fans can watch the fight on DAZN if you have a regular subscription.

All nine territories where DAZN is available can also tune in for the full event.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.