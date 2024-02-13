The deal is free to cancel anytime and is a significant mark down from the usual price of £34.99.

It also includes one-month free Boost, giving advertisement-free streaming on up to three devices at once - so you won't only be confined to your TV, but can also stream on two other devices.

That means that for both new and returning customers, you can get the membership and access all the action from all 12 Sky Sports channels, while also saving a huge 26 per cent on NOW Sports Memberships.

And there's never been a better time to bag the sports streaming deal, as it's set to be a week packed full of action - with the likes of the Rugby Super League, Women’s Super League and the continuation of the 2024 Premier League all airing this week alone.

To find out more about the no-contract deal, all the upcoming sports on NOW and the platform's current deals, you can visit the NOW website.

Of course, Sky has also recently launched Sky Sports Tennis, which is the new dedicated home for all things tennis-related - with fresh content available all day, every day for Sky Sports customers and NOW members.

Sky has long had a big line-up of dedicated sports channels, but its tennis offering comes on the back of the broadcaster's acquisition of the US Open, ATP and WTA Tour rights last year.

If you sign up to the NOW Sports Month membership, you'll also get access to multiple live court streams via NOW Bonus Streams.

It's been a major week for sports so far generally, with much of the talk still centred on the Super Bowl 2024 after record-breaking viewing figures - which many link to the pandemonium caused by Taylor Swift's attendance.

The viewing numbers for Sunday night's match were tallied up and raked in a major total of 123.4 million viewers across CBS, Nickelodeon, Univision and digital platforms including NFL+ (via Deadline).

