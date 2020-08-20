Patrick Reed will hope to claim a third title in this competition after clinching victory at Liberty National last year.

But the American has plenty of competition here, with Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy all eyeing glory.

The action gets underway on Thursday afternoon as players battle to survive Saturday’s cut and push on to the final round.

More like this

Here’s everything you need to know on how to watch The Northern Trust live this week.

When is The Northern Trust?

The Northern Trust starts on Thursday 20th August 2020 as part of a rejigged tour calendar.

It will run until Sunday 23rd August 2020 with many of the world’s elite players taking part in Massachusetts.

Patrick Reed won The Northern Trust title with this putt on the 18th last year (Image: GETTY)

How to watch The Northern Trust

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event all week.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

You can also live stream the competition with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

The Northern Trust 2020 full schedule

Thursday 20th August – from 7:30pm on Sky Sports Golf and 10pm on Main Event

Friday 21st August – from 7:30pm on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event

Saturday 22nd August – from 7pm on Sky Sports Golf and 7:30pm on Main Event

Sunday 23rd August – from 6pm on Sky Sports Golf and 11pm on Main Event

Who won The Northern Trust last year?

Reed held off a challenge from Mexican Abraham Ancer to win The Northern Trust in 2019 by one stroke (-16).

There was a real international flavour to the final round, with seven nationalities included in the top 10.

Spain’s Jon Rahm ran out of steam chasing Reed, while Rory McIlroy started the final day in third place, only to finish tied sixth.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.