Nine NFL teams passed on Mahomes before he landed in Kansas City. The rest is history. But just how successful has he been?

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl heroics throughout his career so far.

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl wins

Patrick Mahomes has won three Super Bowl titles during his seven full seasons in the NFL since being drafted in 2017.

Of course, should he win tonight's Super Bowl LIX, he will have recorded an outrageous four Super Bowl wins in just eight seasons, with a long career left to play.

Former New England Patriots superstar Tom Brady has won the most Super Bowls of any player in history with seven rings.

In the Super Bowl era, Charles Haley is the only other player beyond Brady to win more than four titles. He claimed five titles, while a stack of stars have recorded four.

Mahomes would join esteemed company should he rack up No. 4 and would be fancied to surpass Brady by the time he retires.

