Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes guided his men to victory over the San Francisco 49ers last year, and is now aiming for the 'three-peat', something that has never been achieved before in Super Bowl history.

Standing in his and the Chiefs' way, the Eagles, primed and ready with QB Jalen Hurts under centre and running-back Saquon Barkley lining up in the backfield with MVP potential written all over him.

Fans in the UK are in for a treat should they choose to sacrifice their body clock for the big occasion.

RadioTimes.com has got all the details of how to watch the Super Bowl live on TV in 2025.

How to watch the Super Bowl 2025 in the UK

The Super Bowl will be shown live on Sky Sports NFL and NFL Game Pass via DAZN from 10:45pm on Sunday 9th February 2025 into the early hours of Monday morning.

The big game kicks off at 11:30pm. Fans can watch the game live on Sky Sports NFL and Main Event via a Sky TV package, or you can watch the game via NOW without signing up to a contract.

Alternatively, fans can tune in to watch the game on NFL Game Pass via DAZN, which will show full US TV coverage of the game, including the hallowed US adverts, for just £0.99.

How to watch Super Bowl 2025 for free in the UK

The Super Bowl is available to watch live on ITV1 for free.

You can also stream the action live on ITVX via a host of devices, including smartphones and tablets.

How to watch the Super Bowl in the US

In the US, Super Bowl broadcasting duties are on a three-year cycle between NBC, CBS and Fox.

In 2025, it's the turn of FOX, in partnership with Tubi, to show the event.

Kevin Burkhardt is back to commentate once again, and he will be joined by Super Bowl commentary debutant – and seven-time champion – Tom Brady.

Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi are on sideline reporter duty, while Mike Pereira is on rules analysis.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.