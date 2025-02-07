Cities are often redeveloped specifically for the Super Bowl, with local economies enjoying massive boosts for staging the show.

A-list stars, dignitaries and – of course – Taylor Swift will jet in for this year's major event at a historic arena.

This year's Super Bowl stadium has been subjected to $600m worth of additions since the last Super Bowl hosted here in 2013.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details, facts and figures about the Super Bowl stadium in 2025.

Where is the Super Bowl 2025 held?

Super Bowl LIX will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 2025.

The game will be played at Caesars Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints.

Super Bowl 2025 stadium capacity

Caesars Superdome boasts a 73,208 capacity for regular games, which makes it the seventh biggest stadium in the NFL.

Reports suggest the stadium is expandable to 76,468 for the biggest events, and they don't get any bigger than the Super Bowl.

The Chicago Bears' Soldier Field is the smallest stadium with a 61,500 capacity, while MetLife Stadium – home to the New York Giants and New York Jets – maxes out at 82,500.

Super Bowl stadium facts and figures

Stadium stats

Constructed: 1971-1975

Opened: August 1975

Cost to build: $134 million ($759m in 2023 dollars, with over $1 billion spent on renovations since Hurricane Katrina in 2005)

NFL capacity: 73,208 (rising to 76,468)

Basketball capacity: 73,432

Baseball capacity: 56,941

Record attendance: 78,133 (WrestleMania 34 in 2018)

