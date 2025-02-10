The Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game and whether you're gearing up for the long haul or reading this in the morning after full night's sleep, we've got you covered with all the details for game snippets.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch highlights of the Super Bowl in 2025.

How to watch Super Bowl highlights

Super Bowl highlights will be readily available soon after the big game finishes.

The best place to go for Super Bowl highlights will be the official NFL YouTube channel.

Last year, it posted a 21-minute highlights reel of all the big moments throughout the game, featuring official commentary from Fox.

Sky Sports NFL will broadcast highlights from 7am on Monday 10th February, with further snippets broadcast across its social media channels during the game and afterwards.

ITV is yet to confirm whether it will have a full highlights or review show.

How to watch the Super Bowl live

The Super Bowl will be shown live on ITV1, Sky Sports NFL and NFL Game Pass via DAZN from 10:45pm on Sunday 9th February 2025 into the early hours of Monday morning.

The big game kicks off at 11:30pm. You can stream the action live on ITVX via a host of devices including smartphones and tablets.

Fans can also watch the game live on Sky Sports NFL and Main Event via a Sky TV package or you can also watch the game via NOW without signing up to a contract.

Alternatively, fans can tune in to watch the game on NFL Game Pass via DAZN which will show full US TV coverage of the game, including the hallowed US adverts, for just £0.99.

