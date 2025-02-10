Super Bowl 2025 highlights on TV: Time, channel and live stream
Your complete guide to watching Super Bowl 2025 highlights in the UK.
Staying up late in the UK to watch the Super Bowl is not for everyone. That's why game highlights are more important than ever.
The kick-off time in New Orleans translates as 11:30pm in the UK, meaning anyone who respects their body clock and their employment status may call it a night soon after the first punches are thrown at Caesars Superdome.
The Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game and whether you're gearing up for the long haul or reading this in the morning after full night's sleep, we've got you covered with all the details for game snippets.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch highlights of the Super Bowl in 2025.
How to watch Super Bowl highlights
Super Bowl highlights will be readily available soon after the big game finishes.
The best place to go for Super Bowl highlights will be the official NFL YouTube channel.
Last year, it posted a 21-minute highlights reel of all the big moments throughout the game, featuring official commentary from Fox.
Sky Sports NFL will broadcast highlights from 7am on Monday 10th February, with further snippets broadcast across its social media channels during the game and afterwards.
ITV is yet to confirm whether it will have a full highlights or review show.
How to watch the Super Bowl live
The Super Bowl will be shown live on ITV1, Sky Sports NFL and NFL Game Pass via DAZN from 10:45pm on Sunday 9th February 2025 into the early hours of Monday morning.
The big game kicks off at 11:30pm. You can stream the action live on ITVX via a host of devices including smartphones and tablets.
Fans can also watch the game live on Sky Sports NFL and Main Event via a Sky TV package or you can also watch the game via NOW without signing up to a contract.
Alternatively, fans can tune in to watch the game on NFL Game Pass via DAZN which will show full US TV coverage of the game, including the hallowed US adverts, for just £0.99.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.