In 2025, Kendrick Lamar will dominate proceedings as the first solo hip-hop artist to command the Super Bowl stage.

The HUMBLE rapper is no stranger to the big game following an appearance in 2022 alongside Dr Dre, Mary J Blige, Snoop Dogg and Eminem, but this night belongs solely to Kendrick.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the timing details for the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show.

What time is the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show?

The Super Bowl halftime show will take place on Sunday 9th February 2024, midway through the game, as the name suggests!

The game will kick off at 11:30pm UK time, this means that we can expect the halftime show to take place at approximately 1:15am in the early hours of Monday 10th February.

However, timings are very flexible due to the nature of the game. Everything hinges on what happens in the first two quarters. Keep an eye on the action from 12:30am onwards as the clock counts down to the halfway stage.

The halftime show typically lasts between 12 and 15 minutes as the football players take a break from the intensity of the game.

How to watch the Super Bowl halftime show in the UK

Fans in the UK will be able to tune in to the Super Bowl and its halftime show on ITV1, Sky Sports NFL and NFL Game Pass via DAZN.

You can also stream the action live on ITVX, Sky Go and NOW via a host of devices including smartphones and tablets.

Alternatively, fans can tune in to watch the game on NFL Game Pass via DAZN which will show full US TV coverage of the game, including the hallowed US adverts, for just £0.99.

The halftime show is also usually uploaded to the official NFL YouTube channel the next day in full.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl halftime show?

The Super Bowl 2025 halftime show will see Kendrick Lamar take to the stage as the main event.

He was confirmed for the prestigious slot back in September 2024 and follows in the footsteps of a number of huge names in recent years.

Last year saw the return of Usher to the spotlight, we had Rihanna in 2023, while a mega mash-up of Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar took to the stage in 2022.

Rihanna clinched the honour of the most viewed Super Bowl halftime show ever, with 118.7 million tuning in live on the night in the US, before Usher smashed the record which now stands at 129.3 million.

