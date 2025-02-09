Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has led his team to the big game for the fourth time in his career since 2019.

He has won three Super Bowl MVP titles and may need to produce a performance worthy of a fourth if his team are to overcome their opponents this time.

Watch Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs on: ITV1 | Sky Sports | NFL Game Pass via DAZN

The Eagles arrive in high spirits following a stunning season from star running-back Saquon Barkley.

The former New York Giants hero has found a new lease of life in Philadelphia and powered through 2,005 yards worth of rushing yards in the regular season.

This rematch of the 2023 blockbuster – which ended 38-35 in the Chiefs' favour – is set to provide fans across the globe with plenty to enjoy over the course of Sunday evening.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs on TV and online.

When is Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs?

Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX will take place on Sunday 9th February 2025.

Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs kick-off time

Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs will kick off at 11:30pm UK time.

What TV channel is Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs on?

The Super Bowl will be shown live on ITV1 and Sky Sports NFL on TV.

ITV is available on free-to-air TV, while you'll need to subscribe to a Sky Sports package to watch the game on its platform on TV.

How to live stream Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the game via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

You can stream the action live on ITVX via a host of devices including smartphones and tablets.

Alternatively, fans can tune in to watch the game on NFL Game Pass via DAZN which will show full US TV coverage of the game, including the hallowed US adverts, for just 99p.

Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Philadelphia Eagles (10/11) Kansas City Chiefs (5/6)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.