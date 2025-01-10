In 2024, Kansas City Chiefs rode their way to another magnificent victory, buoyed by a groundswell of support from Taylor Swift and her legions of fans.

This year, the Chiefs will hope for a repeat, though they face major competition from the likes of the Detroit Lions.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details for Super Bowl 2025, including date, time and location.

When is the Super Bowl 2025?

The Super Bowl 2025 takes place on Sunday 9th February 2025.

The game was traditionally held on the first Sunday in February between 2004 and 2021.

However, due to scheduling changes – which include adding a whole extra game to the regular season – the slot has been pushed back by one week for the foreseeable future.

Super Bowl 2025 start time

The Super Bowl will kick off at 11:30pm in the UK.

Of course, that is considerably later than the 5:30pm local start time enjoyed by fans inside the stadium in New Orleans.

Where is the Super Bowl 2025 held?

Super Bowl LVIX will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 2025.

The game will be played at the Caesar's Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints, which boasts a 73,208 capacity, expandable to 76,468 for big events – and they don't come any bigger than this one.

