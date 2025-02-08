The enormous interest in the game transcends sport, and makes securing a ticket to be live and present in the stadium outrageously difficult to achieve.

While NFL stadiums are concrete behemoths capable of hosting tens of thousands of fans, the eventual attendances are minuscule compared to the numbers tuning in from home.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Super Bowl attendance for 2025.

How many fans are at the Super Bowl?

Caesars Superdome is sold out for the game on Sunday night meaning the attendance will sit around 73,208, the capacity for the arena. However, the stadium is said to be capable of hosting a maximum capacity of 76,468 fans. It remains to be seen which number is most accurate.

We will confirm the specific attendance once revealed, but expect the final tally to hit the 75,000 milestone.

There's a number of secondary re-sale tickets flying around, but late punters must be prepared to shell out thousands of dollars for a general admission ticket.

The game is expected to boast the largest attendance for a Super Bowl since 2014, which saw the Seattle Seahawks rout the Denver Broncos 43-8 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Last year's Super Bowl was the lowest-attended big game in history due to the lower stadium capacity, with the exception of the COVID-affected 2020 Super Bowl, which was limited to a crowd of just 24,835 – excluding 30,000 cardboard cut-out fans sold for $100 per person.

In 1980, Super Bowl XIV boasted the largest ever attendance at the showpiece event.

A total of 103,985 fans crammed into the iconic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Los Angeles Rams.

That total may take a while to beat considering few stadiums are able to match that capacity, but what a sight it would be!

