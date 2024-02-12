First photos of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after Super Bowl win
The first photos of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after the Super Bowl in 2024.
Travis Kelce is a three-time Super Bowl champion following the Kansas City Chiefs' 25-22 victory over San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.
The tight-end superstar couldn't force his way into the endzone on the night, but he raked in 86 yards from eight receptions to help set his team on course for victory.
Kelce was swept up in the media furore following the game-winning touchdown by Mecole Hardman and was joined on the field by Taylor Swift.
The couple have become the ultimate power couple in the US right now, with a sizeable chunk of the Super Bowl build-up revolving around Swift's dash from the last night of her tour in Japan to make the game.
Swift was regularly featured in the game broadcast with her reactions highlighted after all the big plays.
She was joined in a slick executive box at Allegiant Stadium by a number of high-profile names including Blake Lively.
Following the conclusion of the game, she was whisked down to the field where she embraced Kelce after he stirred the stadium with a typically... Travis Kelce... rendition of Viva Las Vegas.
The NFL season is over for another year, but Kelce was quick to declare his intentions to return to the Greatest Show on Turf in 2025.
