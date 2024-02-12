Kelce was swept up in the media furore following the game-winning touchdown by Mecole Hardman and was joined on the field by Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce share a kiss on the field after Super Bowl LVIII. Getty Images

Swift and Kelce have become the nation's new celebrity power couple. Getty Images

The couple have become the ultimate power couple in the US right now, with a sizeable chunk of the Super Bowl build-up revolving around Swift's dash from the last night of her tour in Japan to make the game.

Swift was regularly featured in the game broadcast with her reactions highlighted after all the big plays.

More like this

The pair battled through the crowds to find each other after the game. Getty Images

They celebrated with Kelce's fellow teammates and their families Getty Images

She was joined in a slick executive box at Allegiant Stadium by a number of high-profile names including Blake Lively.

Following the conclusion of the game, she was whisked down to the field where she embraced Kelce after he stirred the stadium with a typically... Travis Kelce... rendition of Viva Las Vegas.

The NFL season is over for another year, but Kelce was quick to declare his intentions to return to the Greatest Show on Turf in 2025.

Read more: Best NFL players in the league | Best NFL players of all time

Travis' mother, Donna Kelce, was also present on the field. Getty Images

Taylor Swift and friends celebrate the game-winning touchdown at Super Bowl LVIII Getty Images

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.