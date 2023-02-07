Neither the reigning champions Los Angeles Rams or 2022 runners-up Cincinnati Bengals have reached the showpiece game, though two recent victors have made it.

The Super Bowl is back. The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the greatest show on turf this weekend.

The Chiefs, led by superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, are back for their third Super Bowl appearance in four years after dominating the AFC Conference in recent years since Tom Brady left the New England Patriots.

Philadelphia Eagles hoisted the Vince Lombardi trophy in 2018 thanks to an MVP display by Nick Foles. They completed the 2022 regular season with the best record of all 32 teams.

Fans of both teams will tune in alongside millions of neutrals in the US and around the world, with the Super Bowl drawing in major interest from all corners of the globe.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the Super Bowl live on TV in 2022.

Is the Super Bowl on UK TV?

Yes! Super Bowl LVII is coming to UK TV screens this weekend with a whole range of options including free-to-air channels, paid subscriptions and even an option to watch the full US broadcast including adverts and more.

Check out the range of options below, including timings and links to watch the game on a host of platforms.

How to watch the Super Bowl 2022 in UK

The Super Bowl will be shown live on ITV1 from 10:45pm on Sunday 12th February.

You can stream the game live on ITVX via a host of devices including smartphones and tablets.

Fans can also watch the game live on Sky Sports NFL and Main Event.

Alternatively, you can also watch the game via NOW without signing up to a contract.

Fans can also tune in for just 99p via NFL Gamepass which will show full US TV coverage of the game, including the hallowed US adverts.

How to watch the Super Bowl in the US

In the US, Super Bowl broadcasting duties are on a three year cycle between NBC, CBS and Fox. In 2023, it's the turn of Fox to broadcast the event.

There's a major change in store this year as the traditional duo of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, who have covered every Fox-broadcast Super Bowl since 2005, have moved on.

Kevin Burkhardt and former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen are the pairing for Sunday night. It will be the first time either of them have commentated on a Super Bowl.

Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi are on sideline reporter duty, while Mike Pereira is on rules analysis.

In 2022, Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth brought all the coverage of Super Bowl LVI for NBC as the LA Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals.

