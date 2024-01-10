British fans will brave the late nights – as well as some more favourable start times – to soak up the best of the action, with comprehensive TV coverage and every game to be broadcast live on NFL Game Pass via online streaming giant DAZN.

The Wild Card Round will pit 12 teams against one another across three nights of action, with a scorching showdown between Matthew Stafford's Los Angeles Rams and Jared Goff's Detroit Lions, two years after the players were swapped in a blockbuster trade.

Stafford became a fan favourite in a 12-year career with the Lions but failed to win a single Playoff game in three attempts before winning the Super Bowl during his first season with the Rams in 2022. Goff failed to impress in LA, but inspired the Lions' best season since 1991 this year.

Elsewhere, the Dallas Cowboys face rising star Jordan Love and his Green Bay Packers, the Buffalo Bills face the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Miami Dolphins – and it will all be shown live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of NFL Playoffs coming up live on DAZN.

NFL Playoffs on DAZN and NFL Game Pass

All UK time.

DAZN will show every game from the NFL Playoffs, including Wild Card Round, Divisional Round and Conference Championships, plus the Super Bowl.

For a limited time, you can pick up an NFL Game Pass on DAZN for just £19.99 and soak up all the action.

Wild Card Round

Saturday 13th January

Houston Texans v Cleveland Browns (9:35pm) live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN

Kansas City Chiefs v Miami Dolphins (1am, Sunday) live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN

Sunday 14th January

Buffalo Bills v Pittsburgh Steelers (6pm) live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN

Dallas Cowboys v Green Bay Packers (9:30pm) live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN

Detroit Lions v Los Angeles Rams (1am, Monday) live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN

Monday 15th January

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Philadelphia Eagles (1am, Tuesday) live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN

Divisional Round

Saturday 20th January / Sunday 21st January

TBC v TBC – four matches live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN

Conference Championships

Sunday 28th January

TBC v TBC – two matches live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN

Super Bowl LVIII

Sunday 11th February

TBC v TBC (11:30pm) live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN

