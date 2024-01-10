NFL Playoffs on TV: Wild Card Round schedule, DAZN and NFL Game Pass coverage in UK
Your complete guide to watching the NFL Playoffs live on DAZN and NFL Game Pass in the UK ahead of the Super Bowl.
The NFL Playoffs are set up and ready to roll with a string of enormous games to play out over the weeks to come.
The regular season drew to a dramatic close as a number of teams scrambled to reach the next phase of the season. The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers nailed down the top seed spots in the AFC and NFC respectively.
British fans will brave the late nights – as well as some more favourable start times – to soak up the best of the action, with comprehensive TV coverage and every game to be broadcast live on NFL Game Pass via online streaming giant DAZN.
The Wild Card Round will pit 12 teams against one another across three nights of action, with a scorching showdown between Matthew Stafford's Los Angeles Rams and Jared Goff's Detroit Lions, two years after the players were swapped in a blockbuster trade.
Stafford became a fan favourite in a 12-year career with the Lions but failed to win a single Playoff game in three attempts before winning the Super Bowl during his first season with the Rams in 2022. Goff failed to impress in LA, but inspired the Lions' best season since 1991 this year.
Elsewhere, the Dallas Cowboys face rising star Jordan Love and his Green Bay Packers, the Buffalo Bills face the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Miami Dolphins – and it will all be shown live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN
RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of NFL Playoffs coming up live on DAZN.
Read more: Best NFL players in the league | Best NFL players of all time
NFL Playoffs on DAZN and NFL Game Pass
All UK time.
DAZN will show every game from the NFL Playoffs, including Wild Card Round, Divisional Round and Conference Championships, plus the Super Bowl.
For a limited time, you can pick up an NFL Game Pass on DAZN for just £19.99 and soak up all the action.
Wild Card Round
Saturday 13th January
Houston Texans v Cleveland Browns (9:35pm) live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN
Kansas City Chiefs v Miami Dolphins (1am, Sunday) live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN
Sunday 14th January
Buffalo Bills v Pittsburgh Steelers (6pm) live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN
Dallas Cowboys v Green Bay Packers (9:30pm) live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN
Detroit Lions v Los Angeles Rams (1am, Monday) live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN
Monday 15th January
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Philadelphia Eagles (1am, Tuesday) live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN
Divisional Round
Saturday 20th January / Sunday 21st January
TBC v TBC – four matches live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN
Conference Championships
Sunday 28th January
TBC v TBC – two matches live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN
Super Bowl LVIII
Sunday 11th February
TBC v TBC (11:30pm) live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Special offer: Watch every NFL Playoff game for just £19.99 on DAZN
If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.