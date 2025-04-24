Caleb Williams went off the board as the first pick of the 2024 Draft, and fellow quarterback Cam Ward is expected to follow in his tracks this year. The Tennessee Titans hold the first pick of the Draft.

The coming days represent an opportunity for NFL teams to bolster their rosters with fresh talent, and a chance for lower-ranked teams to make gains at the expense of those above them.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the NFL Draft 2025 in the UK.

How to watch NFL Draft on TV and live stream in UK

The NFL Draft 2025 takes place each evening from Thursday 24th April 2025 until Saturday 26th April 2025 in local time. It will be shown live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event.

The event starts at 1am in the early hours of Friday 25th April 2025 in UK time, with a full build-up show ahead of each round.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the Draft via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Draft with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

NFL Draft 2025 TV schedule

All UK time.

Thursday 24th April

Round 1 – 1am (Friday morning) (Sky Sports Action)

Friday 25th April

Rounds 2 and 3 – midnight (Sky Sports Action)

Saturday 26th April

Rounds 4, 5, 6 and 7 – 5pm (Sky Sports Action)

