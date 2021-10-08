What time is NFL London 2021? Falcons v Jets date, UK TV channel and tickets

The NFL London 2021 games have arrived with the American behemoth sport heading back to the UK for a two-game series.

A total of 28 NFL games have been played in London since 2007 with the commitment to overseas games seemingly stronger than ever and more on the way.

First up, the Atlanta Falcons host the New York Jets in a battle between two faltering sides hoping to kick-start their seasons. The Falcons are 1-3 having only defeated the lacklustre New York Giants so far this term.

The Jets were blown away by the Patriots and Broncos in recent weeks as they scored just six points combined across the two games, but they turned the tide with a narrow victory over the Titans last time out.

Fans across the UK will flood to London for a glimpse of their heroes in action, and we’ve got all the times, dates, ticket details and TV information you’re going to want ahead of the weekend.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch the NFL London games.

What channel is the NFL game on in London?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports NFL from 1:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the game via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

What time is kick-off?

Falcons v Jets begins at 3pm on Sunday afternoon.

There are numerous NFL fixtures live on TV this Sunday with Sky Sports covering a range of games as usual.

NFL London tickets

There are still a handful of resale tickets available to snap up, but be quick, they probably won’t last long!

Check out the official ticket website.

Where are the NFL London games being held?

We could just answer this in one, short, obvious six-letter word and leave it there, but we’ll narrow it down further than the UK’s capital!

The games will go ahead at the brand new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium which has been designed with NFL in mind.

The standard grass football pitch will retract to reveal a state-of-the-art artificial NFL pitch beneath. No more cut-up pitches causing ructions in the Premier League following an NFL showdown.

Who is playing in NFL London 2021?

Two NFL games will be hosted in London in 2021:

Sunday 10th October 2021

Atlanta Falcons v New York Jets (2:30pm)

Sunday 17th October 2021

Jacksonville Jaguars v Miami Dolphins (2:30pm)

