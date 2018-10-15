Although the coverage started at 5.30pm and the game itself kicked off at 6pm, the channel switched to a repeat of the documentary Sue Perkins and the Chimp Sanctuary at 7pm.

The NFL match-up meanwhile didn't finish until 9pm, meaning that viewers were unable to watch the whole match on BBC2.

Viewers were told they could continue watching the game via the BBC Red Button or on the BBC Sport website.

However, many viewers reported the picture quality was not as good after switching over from BBC's main HD channels.

In the end, the game's conclusion ended up being something of an anticlimax, with the Seahawks running away to a comprehensive 27-3 win.

However, regardless of the result, viewers were frustrated at the decision not to broadcast the game in full.

The NFL is set to return to BBC2 next Sunday 21st October, with the channel broadcasting the match between Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans live from Wembley.

Coverage will start at 2pm, with kick-off at 2.30pm. The BBC's coverage is currently scheduled to end at 5.45pm on BBC2, meaning the whole game should be shown on the main channel.