The non-exclusive deal was struck between Channel 5's owner ViacomCBS and the NFL and will also see a new Sunday morning magazine show on Channel 5, shot in the US and titled NFL End Zone.

It marks a return of the sport of the channel, which previously broadcast the NFL for over a decade between 1998 and 2009.

And there's not long for fans to wait before the coverage gets underway, with the first action taking place this weekend, featuring the first episode of NFL Zone on Sunday followed by coverage of the match between the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers, presented by Kirsten Watson.

Until now, Sky Sports has been the NFL's main broadcast partner in the UK, with several matches a week being shown on Sky channels and a special channel devoted to the sport also having been set up.

Meanwhile, Amazon has non-exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football in the UK through a global deal with the league that is due to run until 2022.

Sameer Pabari, NFL Managing Director, International Media said, "We are very proud to have agreed a new partnership with ViacomCBS and Channel 5.

"The range of content available across different time slots and platforms means there is something for everyone – from established fans to those new to the sport.

'We look forward to working with the ViacomCBS family to develop a vibrant community around their coverage of our sport."

