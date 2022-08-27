When does the NFL season start? Dates and UK times

Reigning Super Bowl champions LA Rams will return hungry to build on their success in 2022, but defending the title is not easy, unless your name is Tom Brady or your stadium is situated in Foxborough, Massachussetts.

The fresh NFL season is just around the corner with another intense season of drama to come between now and the end of the year.

The Rams will have plenty of competition this season, most likely from the Buffalo Bills led by hot-shot QB Josh Allen and the evergreen Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Expect the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals to heat up the bristling AFC, while the Indianapolis Colts could break out this season if veteran QB Matt Ryan finds some gas in the tank.

Fans in the UK will be desperate to catch their favourite teams in action, forgoing early Sunday nights and conceding they will endure the most miserable Monday mornings at work as a sacrifice for elite NFL drama.

RadioTimes.com brings you the start date for the new NFL 2022 season, including the first round of games for you to savour.

When does the NFL season start?

The NFL season officially begins on Thursday 8th September 2022, though for British fans, it will be the early hours of Friday 9th September.

That game will see the Rams begin their title defence against arguably their closest rivals, the Bills.

A full slate of games will follow on Sunday 11th September 2022.

NFL 2022 schedule – week 1

All UK time.

Friday 9th September

LA Rams v Buffalo Bills (1:20am)

Sunday 11th September

Detroit Lions v Philadelphia Eagles (6pm)

Chicago Bears v San Francisco 49ers (6pm)

Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers (6pm)

Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots (6pm)

Carolina Panthers v Cleveland Browns (6pm)

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts (6pm)

Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints (6pm)

New York Jets v Baltimore Ravens (6pm)

Washington Commanders v Jacksonville Jaguars (6pm)

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers (9:25pm)

Tennessee Titans v New York Giants (9:25pm)

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders (9:25pm)

Arizona Cardinals v Kansas City Chiefs (9:25pm)

Monday 12th September

Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1:20am)

Tuesday 13th September

Seattle Seahawks v Denver Broncos (1:15am)

When are the NFL 2022 London games?

Sunday 2nd October 2022

Minnesota Vikings v New Orleans Saints (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) 2:30pm

Sunday 9th October 2022

New York Giants v Green Bay Packers (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) 2:30pm

Sunday 30th October 2022

Denver Broncos v Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley Stadium) 1:30pm

