When the Dutch Olympic equestrian team opened their morning papers with breakfast today they were in for a pleasant surprise. Judging by the front page of The Express, as well as a small feature in the Daily Star and a lovely big double page spread in The Mirror (above), they’d been upgraded from bronze to gold in the Team Dressage, snatching victory from the British.

Sadly for The Netherlands – and thankfully for Team GB – it was a multiple mix-up with the photographs and the British had not, in fact, been deprived of their first ever Olympic medal in the event.