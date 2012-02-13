New names announced for Let's Dance for Sport Relief
Fatima Whitbread, Darren Gough, Tyger Drew-Honey among new charity hoofers
New contestants have been unveiled for BBC1's charity spectacular Let's Dance for Sport Relief. Joining the show are former England cricketer and 2005 Strictly Come Dancing winner Darren Gough, Rev star Miles Jupp, I'm a Celebrity... survivor Fatima Whitbread and Outnumbered's Tyger Drew-Honey.
Also confirmed for the show are Tracy Beaker actress Dani Harmer and comedy group the Cuban Brothers.
The new celebrity hopefuls join the already announced solo performers Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards, Ava Vidal, Terry Alderton, Arabella Weir, Omid Djalili, Patrick Monahan and Rowland Rivron.
Duos taking part are Amy Childs and Harry Derbridge, Angelos Epithemiou and Ulrika Jonsson, Tony Blackburn and David Hamilton, Scott Mills and Olly Murs, Lorna Watson and Ingrid Oliver, and Laurie Brett and Tameka Empson.
The series, hosted by Steve Jones and Alex Jones, begins on BBC1 on Saturday 18 February and runs for five weeks.
More like this
Musical guests who will appear include JLS, Chris Isaak, Jessie J, Will Young, LMFAO, Tinchy Stryder and Pixie Lott.
The Let's Dance series has raised money for both Comic Relief and Sport Relief, and has previously been won by Robert Webb, Rufus Hound, and James Thornton and Charlie Baker.