Netball World Cup 2023 fixtures: Dates, kick-off times and results
All the Netball World Cup 2023 fixtures coming up, with key dates for your diary including the final.
The Netball World Cup 2023 is stacked with matches to keep fans entertained over the coming weeks.
Fixtures for all 16 teams are locked in place for Stage 1 of the tournament, with the Stage 2 and 3 schedules to be confirmed as teams jostle for position.
The top three teams in each of the four pools progress to a second pool stage, with a further three matches to come against teams they didn't face in Stage 1. The top two teams in each of those pools will enter the semi-finals with a shot at glory.
In the last World Cup, England finished third in 2019 when the tournament was held in Liverpool. They will hope for another deep run in Cape Town.
Reigning champions New Zealand will be determined to build momentum after breaking a spell of Australian dominance in this competition.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for the Netball World Cup in 2023, including dates and times for every match.
Netball World Cup fixtures 2023
All UK time.
Stage 1
Friday 28th July
New Zealand v Trinidad & Tobago / Tonga v Fiji (8am)
Australia v Zimbabwe / Uganda v Singapore (10am)
South Africa v Wales / Jamaica v Sri Lanka (5pm)
England v Barbados / Malawi v Scotland (7pm)
Saturday 29th July
New Zealand v Uganda / Zimbabwe v Fiji (8am)
Australia v Tonga / Jamaica v Wales (10am)
Scotland v Barbados / South Africa v Sri Lanka (5pm)
England v Malawi / Trinidad & Tobago v Singapore (7pm)
Sunday 30th July
Australia v Fiji / Wales v Sri Lanka (8am)
New Zealand v Singapore / Malawi v Barbados (10am)
England v Scotland / Uganda v Trinidad & Tobago (5pm)
Jamaica v South Africa / Tonga v Zimbabwe (7pm)
Stage 2 fixtures to be confirmed. To be played between Monday 31st July and Friday 4th August.
Stage 3
Saturday 5th August
11th/12th placing match (8am)
Semi-Final 1 (10am)
Semi-Final 2 (3pm)
9th/10th placing match (5pm)
Sunday 6th August
7th/8th placing match (8am)
5th/6th placing match (10am)
Bronze medal match (3pm)
Netball World Cup final (5pm)
Netball World Cup 2023 teams
- Pool A: Australia, Tonga, Zimbabwe, and Fiji
- Pool B: England, Malawi, Scotland and Barbados
- Pool C: Jamaica, South Africa, Wales and Sri Lanka
- Pool D: New Zealand, Uganda, Trinidad & Tobago and Singapore
How to watch Netball World Cup on TV
You can watch the Netball World Cup live on Sky Sports Arena and Action, as well as some games on Mix, Main Event and the Sky Sports YouTube channel.
You can upgrade to the Sky Sports Arena channel from just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package from just £24 per month.
Matches from Stage 2 onwards will be shown on BBC platforms including iPlayer and occasional matches on BBC Two. We will bring you all the details once confirmed.
Check out all the specific channel details for every match in our Netball World Cup 2023 TV guide.
Live stream Netball World Cup online
Sky Sports customers can live stream the Netball World Cup via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the Netball World Cup via NOW without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
