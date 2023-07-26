The top three teams in each of the four pools progress to a second pool stage, with a further three matches to come against teams they didn't face in Stage 1. The top two teams in each of those pools will enter the semi-finals with a shot at glory.

In the last World Cup, England finished third in 2019 when the tournament was held in Liverpool. They will hope for another deep run in Cape Town.

Reigning champions New Zealand will be determined to build momentum after breaking a spell of Australian dominance in this competition.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for the Netball World Cup in 2023, including dates and times for every match.

Netball World Cup fixtures 2023

All UK time.

Stage 1

Friday 28th July

New Zealand v Trinidad & Tobago / Tonga v Fiji (8am)

Australia v Zimbabwe / Uganda v Singapore (10am)

South Africa v Wales / Jamaica v Sri Lanka (5pm)

England v Barbados / Malawi v Scotland (7pm)

Saturday 29th July

New Zealand v Uganda / Zimbabwe v Fiji (8am)

Australia v Tonga / Jamaica v Wales (10am)

Scotland v Barbados / South Africa v Sri Lanka (5pm)

England v Malawi / Trinidad & Tobago v Singapore (7pm)

Sunday 30th July

Australia v Fiji / Wales v Sri Lanka (8am)

New Zealand v Singapore / Malawi v Barbados (10am)

England v Scotland / Uganda v Trinidad & Tobago (5pm)

Jamaica v South Africa / Tonga v Zimbabwe (7pm)

Stage 2 fixtures to be confirmed. To be played between Monday 31st July and Friday 4th August.

Stage 3

Saturday 5th August

11th/12th placing match (8am)

Semi-Final 1 (10am)

Semi-Final 2 (3pm)

9th/10th placing match (5pm)

Sunday 6th August

7th/8th placing match (8am)

5th/6th placing match (10am)

Bronze medal match (3pm)

Netball World Cup final (5pm)

Netball World Cup 2023 teams

Pool A: Australia, Tonga, Zimbabwe, and Fiji

Pool B: England, Malawi, Scotland and Barbados

Pool C: Jamaica, South Africa, Wales and Sri Lanka

Pool D: New Zealand, Uganda, Trinidad & Tobago and Singapore

How to watch Netball World Cup on TV

You can watch the Netball World Cup live on Sky Sports Arena and Action, as well as some games on Mix, Main Event and the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

You can upgrade to the Sky Sports Arena channel from just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package from just £24 per month.

Matches from Stage 2 onwards will be shown on BBC platforms including iPlayer and occasional matches on BBC Two. We will bring you all the details once confirmed.

Check out all the specific channel details for every match in our Netball World Cup 2023 TV guide.

Live stream Netball World Cup online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the Netball World Cup via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the Netball World Cup via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

