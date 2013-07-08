Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic walk onto the court to rapturous applause

Both sport white hats and most of the country admits it can't tell who's who anymore...

There's a whole lot of fist pumping as Andy goes ahead - the whole crowd joins in

More like this

We're treated to the many emotions of Murray's girlfriend Kim Sears...

Murray Mound (or Henman Hill if you will) gets its moment to shine

Oh, yes! The best second set summary we've seen in a long time

Djokovic and Murray cool off - and although we've only lifted our drinks, we're all actually quite jealous

Actors Bradley Cooper and Gerard Butler hanging out in the crowd almost gets as big a cheer as Murray...

Murray's nearly there...

Prime Minister David Cameron is excited...

Mum Judy Murray's excited...

And... ANDY DOES IT!

Djokovic and Murray have a jolly sportsman hug

Lovely Juds gets emotional...

Murray drops to the floor in sheer delight (and most likely exhaustion)

The Wimbledon champion climbs up to see his team and Kim (almost forgets Judy, but we won't mention that)

Security can't contain their excitement and give Murray a quick pat on the back

Goosebumps all round as Murray's name goes on the winners' board

Murray finally gets his hands on that trophy and gives it a quick kiss for good measure...

And holds onto it extra tight...

Advertisement

Well done Andy Murray, Wimbledon men's singles champion 2013!