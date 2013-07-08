Murray's Wimbledon triumph - the best bits in pictures
Re-live the magic of Andy Murray's Wimbledon 2013 victory over Novak Djokovic in pictures
You probably spent a fair amount of Andy Murray's Wimbledon final with your hands over your eyes, or peering out from behind a sofa cushion.
But fear not - you can enjoy the best bits of Murray's win all over again in pictures...
Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic walk onto the court to rapturous applause
Both sport white hats and most of the country admits it can't tell who's who anymore...
There's a whole lot of fist pumping as Andy goes ahead - the whole crowd joins in
We're treated to the many emotions of Murray's girlfriend Kim Sears...
Murray Mound (or Henman Hill if you will) gets its moment to shine
Oh, yes! The best second set summary we've seen in a long time
Djokovic and Murray cool off - and although we've only lifted our drinks, we're all actually quite jealous
Actors Bradley Cooper and Gerard Butler hanging out in the crowd almost gets as big a cheer as Murray...
Murray's nearly there...
Prime Minister David Cameron is excited...
Mum Judy Murray's excited...
And... ANDY DOES IT!
Djokovic and Murray have a jolly sportsman hug
Lovely Juds gets emotional...
Murray drops to the floor in sheer delight (and most likely exhaustion)
The Wimbledon champion climbs up to see his team and Kim (almost forgets Judy, but we won't mention that)
Security can't contain their excitement and give Murray a quick pat on the back
Goosebumps all round as Murray's name goes on the winners' board
Murray finally gets his hands on that trophy and gives it a quick kiss for good measure...
And holds onto it extra tight...
Well done Andy Murray, Wimbledon men's singles champion 2013!