The 2025 MotoGP season arrives down under for the Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island.

Having already wrapped up the world title, Marc Marquez will be absent as he recovers from shoulder surgery after his crash in Indonesia.

Marquez's absence looks set to make Sunday's race one of the most competitive of the season as the rest of the field push to take advantage and claim a rare victory.

Whether it is the weather, the wildlife, or indeed the track action, it's always a good idea to expect the unexpected at the Australia MotoGP.

Without the dominant presence of Marc Marquez, this year's race at the beautiful Phillip Island promises to be no different.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Australia MotoGP 2025 on TV and live stream.

When is the Australia MotoGP 2025?

Australia MotoGP 2025 takes place on Sunday 19th October 2025.

The race begins at 4am UK time.

How to watch the Australia MotoGP 2025 on TV

Australia MotoGP 2025 will be shown live on TNT Sports 2.

If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract. You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

Live stream the Australia MotoGP online

You can also watch the action live on TNT Sports with a monthly pass or via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video on a monthly basis without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream races on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

Australia MotoGP 2025 schedule

All UK times and dates.

Friday 17th October

Free Practice 1 – 12:45am

Practice – 5am

Saturday 18th October

Free Practice 2 – 12:10am

Qualifying 1 – 12:50am

Qualifying 2 – 1:15am

Sprint – 5am

Sunday 19th October

Race – 4am

