The 2025 MotoGP season concludes at Circuit Ricardo Tormo this weekend for the Valencia Grand Prix.

Marc Marquez clinched his seventh World Championship weeks ago but there has been no shortage of drama since.

The last six races have delivered six separate winners, including Marco Bezzecchi in Portugal last weekend, and it would seem foolish to bet against seeing a seventh in Valencia.

Though Marc Marquez will again be absent, 2024 champion Jorge Martin is set to make his long-awaited return to the track after injury issues as he begins his preparations for next season.

After 260 days, 22 races, nine winners, and five continents, the 2025 campaign signs off on Sunday – and, as always, there will be extensive coverage for motorsport fans.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Valencia MotoGP 2025 on TV and live stream.

When is the Valencia MotoGP 2025?

Valencia MotoGP 2025 takes place on Sunday 16th November.

The race begins at 1pm UK time.

How to watch the Valencia MotoGP 2025 on TV

Valencia MotoGP 2025 will be shown live on TNT Sports 2.

If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract. You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

Live stream the Valencia MotoGP online

You can also watch the action live on TNT Sports with a monthly pass or via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video on a monthly basis without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream races on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Valencia MotoGP 2025 schedule

All UK times and dates.

Friday 14th November

Free Practice 1 – 9:45am

Practice – 2pm

Saturday 15th November

Free Practice 2 – 9:10am

Qualifying 1 – 9:50am

Qualifying 2 – 10:15am

Sprint – 2pm

Sunday 16th November

Race – 1pm

