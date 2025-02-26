However, the Spanish rider suffered a hand injury during pre-season testing in Sepang and has undergone two rounds of surgery to address the issue.

He will miss the Thailand MotoGP opener, and is not confirmed to be ready for the second race of the season in Argentina yet.

Last year's runner-up – and two-time world champion – Francesco Bagnaia will use Martin's absence as an opportunity to build an early lead in this year's title race.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch MotoGP live on TV, featuring full schedule and coverage details.

How to watch MotoGP on TV

MotoGP will be shown on TNT Sports throughout the season.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £20 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £45 per month, which includes all TNT Sports, discovery+ and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

Watch MotoGP live stream

You can also tune in with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream events via the discovery+ website or the discovery+ app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

MotoGP 2025 schedule

2nd March – Thailand (Chang International Circuit, Buriram)

– Thailand (Chang International Circuit, Buriram) 16th March – Argentina (Autódromo Termas de Río Hondo, Termas de Río Hondo)

– Argentina (Autódromo Termas de Río Hondo, Termas de Río Hondo) 31st March – Americas (Circuit of The Americas, Austin)

– Americas (Circuit of The Americas, Austin) 13th April – Qatar (Lusail International Circuit, Lusail)

– Qatar (Lusail International Circuit, Lusail) 27th April – Spain (Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto, Jerez de la Frontera)

– Spain (Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto, Jerez de la Frontera) 11th May – France (Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans)

– France (Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans) 25th May – Great Britain (Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone)

– Great Britain (Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone) 8th June – Aragon (MotorLand Aragón, Alcañiz)

– Aragon (MotorLand Aragón, Alcañiz) 22nd June – Italy (Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello, Scarperia e San Piero)

– Italy (Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello, Scarperia e San Piero) 29th June – Netherlands (TT Circuit Assen, Assen)

– Netherlands (TT Circuit Assen, Assen) 13th July – Germany (Sachsenring, Hohenstein-Ernstthal)

– Germany (Sachsenring, Hohenstein-Ernstthal) 20th July – Czech Republic (Automotodrom Brno, Brno)

– Czech Republic (Automotodrom Brno, Brno) 17th August – Austria (Red Bull Ring, Spielberg)

– Austria (Red Bull Ring, Spielberg) 24th August – Hungary (Balaton Park Circuit, Balatonfőkajár)

– Hungary (Balaton Park Circuit, Balatonfőkajár) 7th September – Catalunya (Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló)

– Catalunya (Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló) 14th September – San Marino (Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Misano Adriatico)

– San Marino (Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Misano Adriatico) 28th September – Japan (Mobility Resort Motegi, Motegi)

– Japan (Mobility Resort Motegi, Motegi) 5th October – Indonesia (Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit, Mandalika)

– Indonesia (Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit, Mandalika) 19th October – Australia (Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Phillip Island)

– Australia (Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Phillip Island) 26th October – Malaysia (Sepang International Circuit, Sepang)

– Malaysia (Sepang International Circuit, Sepang) 9th November – Portugal (Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, Portimão)

– Portugal (Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, Portimão) 16th November – Comunitat Valenciana (Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia)

