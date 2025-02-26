MotoGP 2025 TV schedule: How to watch every race this season
Your complete guide on how to watch MotoGP 2025 live on TV this season.
The fresh MotoGP season has arrived with plenty of excitement swirling around the campaign to come – and there are already doubts over the reigning champion's ability to compete.
Jorge Martin stormed home to victory in the last race of 2024 to claim his first MotoGP championship title.
However, the Spanish rider suffered a hand injury during pre-season testing in Sepang and has undergone two rounds of surgery to address the issue.
He will miss the Thailand MotoGP opener, and is not confirmed to be ready for the second race of the season in Argentina yet.
Last year's runner-up – and two-time world champion – Francesco Bagnaia will use Martin's absence as an opportunity to build an early lead in this year's title race.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch MotoGP live on TV, featuring full schedule and coverage details.
How to watch MotoGP on TV
MotoGP will be shown on TNT Sports throughout the season.
There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £20 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £45 per month, which includes all TNT Sports, discovery+ and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.
Watch MotoGP live stream
You can also tune in with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream events via the discovery+ website or the discovery+ app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
MotoGP 2025 schedule
- 2nd March – Thailand (Chang International Circuit, Buriram)
- 16th March – Argentina (Autódromo Termas de Río Hondo, Termas de Río Hondo)
- 31st March – Americas (Circuit of The Americas, Austin)
- 13th April – Qatar (Lusail International Circuit, Lusail)
- 27th April – Spain (Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto, Jerez de la Frontera)
- 11th May – France (Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans)
- 25th May – Great Britain (Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone)
- 8th June – Aragon (MotorLand Aragón, Alcañiz)
- 22nd June – Italy (Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello, Scarperia e San Piero)
- 29th June – Netherlands (TT Circuit Assen, Assen)
- 13th July – Germany (Sachsenring, Hohenstein-Ernstthal)
- 20th July – Czech Republic (Automotodrom Brno, Brno)
- 17th August – Austria (Red Bull Ring, Spielberg)
- 24th August – Hungary (Balaton Park Circuit, Balatonfőkajár)
- 7th September – Catalunya (Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló)
- 14th September – San Marino (Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Misano Adriatico)
- 28th September – Japan (Mobility Resort Motegi, Motegi)
- 5th October – Indonesia (Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit, Mandalika)
- 19th October – Australia (Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Phillip Island)
- 26th October – Malaysia (Sepang International Circuit, Sepang)
- 9th November – Portugal (Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, Portimão)
- 16th November – Comunitat Valenciana (Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia)
