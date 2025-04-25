The 32-year-old has won three of the four races this season and led at the Americas MotoGP before a crash ended his unbeaten start to 2025.

Francesco Bagnaia made the most of that mistake to win at the Circuit of the Americas, but Alex Márquez is his brother's closest competition at the top of the standings, leaving the Italian rider third, as MotoGP touches down in Europe.

Defending champion Jorge Martín will miss his home race as he recovers from a crash in Qatar that left him in intensive care. Martín had missed the first four events of the 2025 campaign after picking up an injury in pre-season.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Spain MotoGP 2025 on TV and live stream.

When is the Spain MotoGP 2025?

Spain MotoGP 2025 takes place on Sunday 27th April 2025.

The race begins at 1pm UK time.

How to watch the Spain MotoGP 2025 on TV

Spain MotoGP 2025 will be shown live on TNT Sports 2.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £20 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £45 per month which includes all TNT Sports, discovery+ and Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

Live stream the Spain MotoGP 2025 online

You can watch the race on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream races on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Spain MotoGP 2025 schedule

All UK times and dates. All live on TNT Sports 2.

Friday 25th April

Free Practice 1 – 9:45am

Practice – 2pm

Saturday 26th April

Free Practice 2 – 9:10am

Qualifying 1 – 9:50am

Qualifying 2 – 10:15am

Sprint – 2pm

Sunday 27th April

Race – 1pm

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.