Marc Marquez's 182-point lead means it is a matter of when and not if he completes a much-deserved 2025 triumph in what has been a dominant campaign for the 32-year-old.

Victory in San Marino, where he already holds the record with seven race wins, would mean he could clinch MotoGP title number nine in Japan in a fortnight's time.

With November's season-ender in Valencia drawing closer, fans will want to enjoy the asphalt action while they can and there will be extensive coverage throughout the weekend.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the San Marino MotoGP 2025 on TV and live stream.

When is the San Marino MotoGP 2025?

San Marino MotoGP 2025 takes place on Sunday 14th September 2025.

The race begins at 1pm UK time.

How to watch the San Marino MotoGP 2025 on TV

Alex Marquez and Marc Marquez (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

San Marino MotoGP 2025 will be shown live on TNT Sports 2.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £20 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £45 per month which includes all TNT Sports, discovery+ and Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

Live stream the San Marino MotoGP online

You can watch the race on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream races on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

San Marino MotoGP 2025 schedule

All UK times and dates. All live on TNT Sports 2.

Friday 12th September

Free Practice 1 – 9:45am

Practice – 2pm

Saturday 13th September

Free Practice 2 – 9:10am

Qualifying 1 – 9:50am

Qualifying 2 – 10:15am

Sprint – 2pm

Sunday 14th September

Race –1pm

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.