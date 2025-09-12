Watch San Marino MotoGP 2025 on TV and live stream: Race weekend schedule
Your guide to watching San Marino MotoGP 2025 live on TV this weekend.
Marc Marquez will look to move one step closer to a ninth world title at the Misano World Circuit in Sunday's San Marino MotoGP.
The Spaniard's remarkable unbeaten run came to an end in his home race last weekend. His brother Alex Marquez stormed to victory at the Catalunya MotoGP to close the gap a little at the top of the Riders' Championship.
Marc Marquez's 182-point lead means it is a matter of when and not if he completes a much-deserved 2025 triumph in what has been a dominant campaign for the 32-year-old.
Victory in San Marino, where he already holds the record with seven race wins, would mean he could clinch MotoGP title number nine in Japan in a fortnight's time.
With November's season-ender in Valencia drawing closer, fans will want to enjoy the asphalt action while they can and there will be extensive coverage throughout the weekend.
RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the San Marino MotoGP 2025 on TV and live stream.
When is the San Marino MotoGP 2025?
San Marino MotoGP 2025 takes place on Sunday 14th September 2025.
The race begins at 1pm UK time.
How to watch the San Marino MotoGP 2025 on TV
San Marino MotoGP 2025 will be shown live on TNT Sports 2.
There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £20 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £45 per month which includes all TNT Sports, discovery+ and Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.
You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.
Live stream the San Marino MotoGP online
You can watch the race on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream races on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.
discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com
San Marino MotoGP 2025 schedule
All UK times and dates. All live on TNT Sports 2.
Friday 12th September
- Free Practice 1 – 9:45am
- Practice – 2pm
Saturday 13th September
- Free Practice 2 – 9:10am
- Qualifying 1 – 9:50am
- Qualifying 2 – 10:15am
- Sprint – 2pm
Sunday 14th September
- Race –1pm
