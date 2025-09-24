Marc has won eight of the last nine races and sits top of the standings with a 182-point lead over the pack.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Japan MotoGP 2025 on TV and live stream.

When is the Japan MotoGP 2025?

Japan MotoGP 2025 takes place on Sunday 28th September 2025.

The race begins at 6am UK time.

How to watch the Japan MotoGP 2025 on TV

Japan MotoGP 2025 will be shown live on TNT Sports 2.

If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract. You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

Live stream the Japan MotoGP online

You can watch the race live on TNT Sports via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video on a monthly basis without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream races on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Japan MotoGP 2025 schedule

All UK times and dates.

Friday 26th September

Free Practice 1 – 1am

Practice – 5:15am

Saturday 27th September

Free Practice 2 – 12:40am

Qualifying – 2:50am

Sprint – 7am

Sunday 28th September

Race – 6am

