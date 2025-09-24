Watch Japan MotoGP 2025 on TV and live stream: Race weekend schedule
Your guide to watching Japan MotoGP 2025 live on TV this weekend.
This could be the race Marc Marquez secures the 2025 MotoGP title.
The Spanish rider has blown away all rivals except his brother, Alex Marquez, but can rubber stamp the championship should he outscore Alex by a mere three points over the course of the weekend.
Marc has won eight of the last nine races and sits top of the standings with a 182-point lead over the pack.
RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Japan MotoGP 2025 on TV and live stream.
When is the Japan MotoGP 2025?
Japan MotoGP 2025 takes place on Sunday 28th September 2025.
The race begins at 6am UK time.
How to watch the Japan MotoGP 2025 on TV
Japan MotoGP 2025 will be shown live on TNT Sports 2.
If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract. You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.
Live stream the Japan MotoGP online
You can watch the race live on TNT Sports via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video on a monthly basis without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream races on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.
discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com
Japan MotoGP 2025 schedule
All UK times and dates.
Friday 26th September
- Free Practice 1 – 1am
- Practice – 5:15am
Saturday 27th September
- Free Practice 2 – 12:40am
- Qualifying – 2:50am
- Sprint – 7am
Sunday 28th September
- Race – 6am
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.