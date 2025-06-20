Marc Márquez edged further ahead of his brother, Álex Márquez, at the top of the Riders' Standings with a win in Aragon, and he will look to tighten his grip by claiming a second MotoGP victory at the Mugello Circuit.

Francesco Bagnaia has struggled to keep pace with the Spanish duo this season, but the Italian knows the track better than any of his competitors, having won his home race in each of the last three years.

In a 2025 season that has not been short on drama, Sunday's tussle on the tarmac offers a mouthwatering proposition.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the MotoGP Italy 2025 on TV and live stream.

When is the MotoGP Italy 2025?

MotoGP Italy 2025 takes place on Sunday 22nd June 2025.

The race begins at 1pm UK time.

How to watch the MotoGP Italy 2025 on TV

MotoGP Italy 2025 will be shown live on TNT Sports 2.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £20 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £45 per month which includes all TNT Sports, discovery+ and Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

Live stream the MotoGP Italy 2025 online

You can watch the race on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream races on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

MotoGP Italy 2025 schedule

All UK times and dates. All live on TNT Sports 2.

Friday 20th June

Free Practice 1 – 9:45am

Practice – 2pm

Saturday 21st June

Free Practice 2 – 9:10am

Qualifying 1 – 9:50am

Qualifying 2 – 10:15pm

Sprint – 2pm

Sunday 22nd June

Race – 1pm

