Riders will race through the beautiful surroundings of Mandalika this weekend and attention will turn to the 'best of the rest' contenders.

Former champion Francesco Bagnaia, who won the race in Japan, is not ready to give up on second-place following an imperious weekend that saw him claim pole position, fastest lap and the race victory itself.

The Italian star remains 66 points adrift of current runner-up Alex Marquez, brother of Marc, with five races to go, but was bullish about his chances of clinching silver in 2025 following the Japanese victory.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Indonesia MotoGP 2025 on TV and live stream.

When is the Indonesia MotoGP 2025?

Indonesia MotoGP 2025 takes place on Sunday 5th October 2025.

The race begins at 8am UK time.

How to watch the Indonesia MotoGP 2025 on TV

Indonesia MotoGP 2025 will be shown live on TNT Sports 2.

If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract. You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

Live stream the Indonesia MotoGP online

You can also watch the action live on TNT Sports with a monthly pass or via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video on a monthly basis without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream races on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Indonesia MotoGP 2025 schedule

All UK times and dates.

Friday 3rd October

Free Practice 1 – 3:45am

Practice – 8am

Saturday 4th October

Free Practice 2 – 3:10am

Qualifying 1 – 3:50am

Qualifying 2 – 4:15am

Sprint – 8am

Sunday 5th October

Race – 8am

