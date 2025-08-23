All eyes will be on Marc Márquez as he looks to extend his lead at the top of the Riders' Championship, which currently stands at 142 points over his brother Álex Márquez.

The Spaniard is in frightening form right now and claimed a first Austrian MotoGP title last weekend to extend his winning run to six in a row – his longest streak since 2014.

Nine races will remain after Sunday's Hungary Moto GP but it already feels like a matter of when and not if the elder Márquez brother secures his seventh world championship.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Hungary MotoGP 2025 on TV and live stream.

When is the Hungary MotoGP 2025?

Hungary MotoGP 2025 takes place on Sunday 24th August 2025.

The race begins at 1pm UK time.

How to watch the Hungary MotoGP 2025 on TV

Hungary MotoGP 2025 will be shown live on TNT Sports 2.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £20 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £45 per month which includes all TNT Sports, discovery+ and Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

Live stream the Hungary MotoGP online

You can watch the race on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream races on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

Hungary MotoGP 2025 schedule

All UK times and dates. All live on TNT Sports 2.

Friday 22nd August

Free Practice 1 – 9.45am

Practice – 2pm

Saturday 23rd August

Free Practice 2 – 9.10am

Qualifying 1 – 9.50am

Qualifying 2 – 10.15am

Sprint – 2pm

Sunday 24th August

Race –1pm

