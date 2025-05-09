Marc Márquez will want to respond after a second crash in the last three races saw him finish 12th at the Circuito de Jerez, while his Ducati Lenovo teammate Francesco Bagnaia took third and is 20 points back in the battle for the title.

Fabio Quartararo will be hoping to follow in the younger Márquez brother's footsteps by winning his home GP.

The Frenchman produced his best performance of the season in Spain – setting a record lap in qualifying to take pole and then finishing the GP in second – and should take to the French asphalt full of confidence.

The opening weeks of the 2025 season have been a roller coaster ride, and if Le Mans's storied history tells us anything, it's that we could be in for more drama and surprises this weekend.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the France MotoGP 2025 on TV and live stream.

When is the France MotoGP 2025?

France MotoGP 2025 takes place on Sunday 11th May 2025.

The race begins at 1pm UK time.

How to watch the France MotoGP 2025 on TV

France MotoGP 2025 will be shown live on TNT Sports 2.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £20 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £45 per month which includes all TNT Sports, discovery+ and Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

Live stream the France MotoGP 2025 online

You can watch the race on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream races on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

France MotoGP 2025 schedule

All UK times and dates. All live on TNT Sports 2.

Friday 9th May

Free Practice 1 – 9:45am

Practice – 2pm

Saturday 10th May

Free Practice 2 – 9:10am

Qualifying 1 – 9:50am

Qualifying 2 – 10:15am

Sprint – 2pm

Sunday 11th May

Race – 1pm

