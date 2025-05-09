How to watch France MotoGP 2025 on TV and live stream: Race weekend schedule
Your guide to watching France MotoGP 2025 live on TV this weekend.
MotoGP arrives at the legendary Le Mans Circuit this weekend for the France Grand Prix – the sixth race of the 2025 season.
The Riders' Championship has a new leader after Álex Márquez claimed the first race victory of his MotoGP career, an emotional one at his home event in Spain, to move a point above his brother to the top of the pile.
Marc Márquez will want to respond after a second crash in the last three races saw him finish 12th at the Circuito de Jerez, while his Ducati Lenovo teammate Francesco Bagnaia took third and is 20 points back in the battle for the title.
Fabio Quartararo will be hoping to follow in the younger Márquez brother's footsteps by winning his home GP.
The Frenchman produced his best performance of the season in Spain – setting a record lap in qualifying to take pole and then finishing the GP in second – and should take to the French asphalt full of confidence.
The opening weeks of the 2025 season have been a roller coaster ride, and if Le Mans's storied history tells us anything, it's that we could be in for more drama and surprises this weekend.
RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the France MotoGP 2025 on TV and live stream.
When is the France MotoGP 2025?
France MotoGP 2025 takes place on Sunday 11th May 2025.
The race begins at 1pm UK time.
How to watch the France MotoGP 2025 on TV
France MotoGP 2025 will be shown live on TNT Sports 2.
There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £20 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £45 per month which includes all TNT Sports, discovery+ and Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.
You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.
Live stream the France MotoGP 2025 online
You can watch the race on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream races on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.
discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com
France MotoGP 2025 schedule
All UK times and dates. All live on TNT Sports 2.
Friday 9th May
- Free Practice 1 – 9:45am
- Practice – 2pm
Saturday 10th May
- Free Practice 2 – 9:10am
- Qualifying 1 – 9:50am
- Qualifying 2 – 10:15am
- Sprint – 2pm
Sunday 11th May
- Race – 1pm
