Marc Márquez has not won at the Catalunya MotoGP, his home race, since 2019 but if he can put that record right and extend his lead by another 10 points, then he could, remarkably, clinch the world title in San Marino next weekend.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has offered up so many memorable moments over the years – not least arguably the greatest MotoGP race ever as Valentino Rossi edged out Jorge Lorenzo right at the death in 2009.

You certainly wouldn't put it past Marc Márquez adding to that lengthy list at this weekend's Catalunya MotoGP and there will be extensive coverage available for motorsport fans.

When is the Catalunya MotoGP 2025?

Catalunya MotoGP 2025 takes place on Sunday 7th September 2025.

The race begins at 1pm UK time.

Catalunya MotoGP 2025 schedule

All UK times and dates. All live on TNT Sports 2.

Friday 5th September

Free Practice 1 – 9.45am

Practice – 2pm

Saturday 6th September

Free Practice 2 – 9.10am

Qualifying 1 – 9.50am

Qualifying 2 – 10.15am

Sprint – 2pm

Sunday 7th September

Race –1pm

