Alex Marquez's crashes in the French GP allowed his brother Marc Marquez to move back above him in the Drivers' Championship while Francesco Bagnaia's mistake leaves him 51 points off top spot in the race for the world title.

If history tells us anything about the British MotoGP, it's to expect drama.

There have been 10 different winners at Silverstone in the last 10 years and judging from what we've seen so far in the 2025 season, we could be in for another wild ride on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the British MotoGP 2025 on TV and live stream.

When is the British MotoGP 2025?

British MotoGP 2025 takes place on Sunday 25th May 2025.

The race begins at 1pm UK time.

How to watch the British MotoGP 2025 on TV

British MotoGP 2025 will be shown live on TNT Sports 2.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £20 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £45 per month which includes all TNT Sports, discovery+ and Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

Live stream the British MotoGP 2025 online

You can watch the race on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream races on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

British MotoGP 2025 schedule

All UK times and dates. All live on TNT Sports 2.

Friday 23rd May

Free Practice 1 – 11:45am

Practice – 4pm

Saturday 24th May

Free Practice 2 – 11:10am

Qualifying 1 – 11:50am

Qualifying 2 – 12:15pm

Sprint – 4pm

Sunday 25th May

Race – 1pm

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.