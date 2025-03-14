Former world champion Francesco Bagnaia rounded off the podium in the absence of reigning champion Jorge Martin, whose injury battle looks set to continue.

Martin – who suffered a hand injury during pre-season testing – was expected to return for Argentina.

However, the Spanish star confirmed on Thursday that he would miss the race, and potentially two more rounds of action, effectively destroying his chances of defending his crown.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Argentina MotoGP 2025 on TV and live stream.

When is the Argentina MotoGP 2025?

The Argentina MotoGP takes place on Sunday 16th March 2025.

The race begins at 6pm UK time.

How to watch the Argentina MotoGP on TV

The Argentina MotoGP will be shown live on TNT Sports 2.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £20 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £45 per month which includes all TNT Sports, discovery+ and Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

Live stream the Argentina MotoGP online

You can watch the race on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream races on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Argentina MotoGP schedule

All UK times and dates. All live on TNT Sports 2.

Friday 14th March

Free Practice 1 – 1:45pm

Practice – 6pm

Saturday 15th March

Free Practice 2 – 1:10pm

Qualifying – 1:50pm

Sprint – 6pm

Sunday 16th March

Race – 6pm

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.