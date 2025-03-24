The leader's strong start means commanding early leads for Ducati Lenovo in the Teams' Championship and Ducati in the Constructors' Championship.

The elder Márquez brother will fancy his chances of making it three wins from three at the Americas GP, where he has won more than any other rider.

2024 world champion Jorge Martin will once again be absent, but has confirmed that he is targeting to return to action in Qatar next month after missing the start of the season following a crash in pre-season testing.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Americas MotoGP 2025 on TV and live stream.

When is the Americas MotoGP 2025?

The Americas MotoGP takes place on Sunday 30th March 2025.

The race begins at 8pm UK time.

How to watch the Americas MotoGP on TV

The Americas MotoGP will be shown live on TNT Sports 2.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £20 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £45 per month which includes all TNT Sports, discovery+ and Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

Live stream the Americas MotoGP online

You can watch the race on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream races on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Americas MotoGP schedule

All UK times and dates. All live on TNT Sports 2.

Friday 28th March

Free Practice 1 – 3:45pm

Practice – 8pm

Saturday 29th March

Free Practice 2 – 3:10pm

Qualifying – 4:15pm

Sprint – 8pm

Sunday 30th March

Race – 8pm

