Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia will be back in 2023 hoping to secure back-to-back titles in more convincing fashion this time around following a patchy yet triumphant season.

The MotoGP 2023 season has arrived with a revitalised, recharged stable of riders ready to be unleashed on circuits across the globe.

Former champion Fabio Quartararo returns to continue his growing rivalry with Bagnaia at the top of the tree – can anyone muscle their way into title contention with that duo in hot form?

Fans will be keen to tune in from the very first week as riders jostle for early superiority and, in a tight season, every result is crucial.

British viewers will be armed with options to trace their way through the MotoGP campaign, including highlights and two races to be shown on free-to-air TV.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch MotoGP throughout the 2023 season.

When is the MotoGP 2023 season?

The MotoGP 2023 season starts on Sunday 26th March and runs until the Valencia GP which takes place on Sunday 26th November.

MotoGP 2023 on TV and live stream

MotoGP 2023 will be shown live on BT Sport throughout the season.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month, which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also tune in with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream events via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

ITV will show two live races per year including the British Grand Prix. They will also show highlights packages on ITV4 every Monday evening after a race weekend throughout the 2023 season

MotoGP 2023 calendar and race schedule

Sunday 26th March: Portuguese GP (Portimao)

Portuguese GP (Portimao) Sunday 2nd April: Argentina GP (Termas de Rio Hondo)

Argentina GP (Termas de Rio Hondo) Sunday 16th April: Americas GP (Circuit of the Americas)

Americas GP (Circuit of the Americas) Sunday 30th April: Spanish GP (Jerez)

Spanish GP (Jerez) Monday 1st May: Jerez test

Jerez test Sunday 14th May: French GP (Le Mans)

French GP (Le Mans) Sunday 11th June: Italian GP (Mugello)

Italian GP (Mugello) Sunday 18th June: German GP (Sachsenring)

German GP (Sachsenring) Sunday 25th June: Dutch GP (Assen)

Dutch GP (Assen) Sunday 9th July: Kazakhstan GP (Sokol)

Kazakhstan GP (Sokol) Sunday 6th August: British GP (Silverstone)

British GP (Silverstone) Sunday 20th August: Austrian GP (Red Bull Ring)

Austrian GP (Red Bull Ring) Sunday 3rd September: Catalan GP (Barcelona)

Catalan GP (Barcelona) Sunday 10th September: San Marino GP (Misano)

San Marino GP (Misano) Sunday 11th September: Misano test

Misano test Sunday 24th September: Indian GP (Buddh)

Indian GP (Buddh) Sunday 1st October: Japanese GP (Motegi)

Japanese GP (Motegi) Sunday 15th October: Indonesian GP (Mandalika)

Indonesian GP (Mandalika) Sunday 22nd October: Australian GP (Phillip Island)

Australian GP (Phillip Island) Sunday 29th October: Thai GP (Chang)

Thai GP (Chang) Sunday 12th November: Malaysian GP (Sepang)

Malaysian GP (Sepang) Sunday 19th November: Qatar GP (Lusail)

Qatar GP (Lusail) Sunday 26th November: Valencia GP (Ricardo Tormo)

