The MotoGP season is drawing to a close with key players limping over the finish line in 2025 – and a shock victor last time out.

Ad

Raul Fernandez claimed his first ever race victory at the 76th attempt in the Australia MotoGP in the absence of title winner Marc Marquez and underwhelming displays from the top contenders.

Former champion Francesco Bagnaia has retired from the last two races, while Marquez and third-placed Marco Bezzecchi collided and crashed out of the race in Indonesia.

Marquez was sidelined for Australia and could miss the remainder of the campaign with a shoulder injury, opening up the possibility of more wild wins in the races to come.

Riders will face the Malaysian MotoGP at the Sepang Circuit this weekend before wrapping up the campaign in the Algarve and Valencia.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Malaysia MotoGP 2025 on TV and live stream.

When is the Malaysia MotoGP 2025?

Malaysia MotoGP 2025 takes place on Sunday 26th October 2025.

The race begins at 7am UK time.

How to watch the Malaysia MotoGP 2025 on TV

Malaysia MotoGP 2025 will be shown live on TNT Sports 2.

If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract. You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

Live stream the Malaysia MotoGP online

You can also watch the action live on TNT Sports with a monthly pass or via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video on a monthly basis without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream races on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Malaysia MotoGP 2025 schedule

All UK times and dates.

Friday 24th October

Free Practice 1 – 3:45am

Practice – 8am

Saturday 25th October

Free Practice 2 – 3:10am

Qualifying 1 – 3:50am

Qualifying 2 – 4:15am

Sprint – 8am

Sunday 26th October

Race – 7am

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.