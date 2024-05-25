Isle of Man TT 2024 on TV: Channel, live stream and schedule
Your guide to watching the Isle of Man TT 2024 on TV and live stream, plus the full schedule.
The Isle of Man TT is one of the most infamous and breathtaking events on the motorsport calendar – and the 103rd edition of the motorcycle racing event has arrived.
Qualifying events will lead to a fiercely competitive schedule of racing across the island, with roads closed as riders attempt to navigate the ultimate test.
The 37-mile circuit pushes racers to their limits, with speed dials winding up to 200mph in certain patches of the track and averages around 130mph.
The revered – and feared – event is certainly not without risks. Between the first event in 1907 and the most recent in 2023, there have been 156 fatalities during qualifying and race sessions. Six competitors died in the 2022 event alone, the joint-most deadly year in the history of the Isle of Man TT.
Iconic rider Michael Dunlop enters this year's event with 25 Isle of Man TT race victories to his name, one short of his late uncle Joey Dunlop's unprecedented success. He will be determined to draw level – and exceed – the spectacular milestone in this year's event.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV details you need to know for the Isle of Man TT 2024.
How to watch the Isle of Man TT on TV and live stream
The Isle of Man TT begins on Monday 27th May 2024 with qualifying events and runs until Saturday 8th June 2024.
Every single session will be broadcast exclusively live on TT+ Live Pass for a one-off fee of £19.99.
TT+ Live Pass can be streamed through a range of devices including smartphones, tablets and laptops.
Isle of Man TT highlights
ITV4 will broadcast Isle of Man TT highlights nightly from 9pm, starting on Friday 31st May with all the best action from qualifying.
Isle of Man TT schedule
All UK time. Subject to change. All events to be shown live on TT+ Live Pass.
Monday 27th May
Free practice and Qualifying 1: 10am – 3:20pm
Tuesday 28th May
Qualifying 2: 6pm – 8:10pm
Wednesday 29th May
Qualifying 3: 6pm – 8:10pm
Thursday 30th May
Qualifying 4: 6pm – 8:10pm
Friday 31st May
Qualifying 5: 12:30pm – 2:45pm
Saturday 1st June
Supersport TT Race 1 (4 laps) – 11:45am
Sidecar TT 1 (3 laps) – 2:15pm
Sunday 2nd June
Superbike TT (6 laps) – 2:40pm
Tuesday 4th June
Superstock TT Race 1 (3 laps) – 11:45am
Supertwin TT Race 1 (3 laps) – 2pm
Wednesday 5th June
Sidecar TT Race 2 (3 laps) – 11:45am
Supersport TT Race 2 (4 laps) – 2pm
Friday 7th June
Superstock TT Race 2 (3 laps) – 11:45am
Supertwin TT Race 2 (3 laps) – 2pm
Saturday 8th June
Senior TT (6 laps) – 11:45am
