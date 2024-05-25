The 37-mile circuit pushes racers to their limits, with speed dials winding up to 200mph in certain patches of the track and averages around 130mph.

The revered – and feared – event is certainly not without risks. Between the first event in 1907 and the most recent in 2023, there have been 156 fatalities during qualifying and race sessions. Six competitors died in the 2022 event alone, the joint-most deadly year in the history of the Isle of Man TT.

Iconic rider Michael Dunlop enters this year's event with 25 Isle of Man TT race victories to his name, one short of his late uncle Joey Dunlop's unprecedented success. He will be determined to draw level – and exceed – the spectacular milestone in this year's event.

How to watch the Isle of Man TT on TV and live stream

The Isle of Man TT begins on Monday 27th May 2024 with qualifying events and runs until Saturday 8th June 2024.

Every single session will be broadcast exclusively live on TT+ Live Pass for a one-off fee of £19.99.

TT+ Live Pass can be streamed through a range of devices including smartphones, tablets and laptops.

Isle of Man TT highlights

ITV4 will broadcast Isle of Man TT highlights nightly from 9pm, starting on Friday 31st May with all the best action from qualifying.

Isle of Man TT schedule

All UK time. Subject to change. All events to be shown live on TT+ Live Pass.

Monday 27th May

Free practice and Qualifying 1: 10am – 3:20pm

Tuesday 28th May

Qualifying 2: 6pm – 8:10pm

Wednesday 29th May

Qualifying 3: 6pm – 8:10pm

Thursday 30th May

Qualifying 4: 6pm – 8:10pm

Friday 31st May

Qualifying 5: 12:30pm – 2:45pm

Saturday 1st June

Supersport TT Race 1 (4 laps) – 11:45am

Sidecar TT 1 (3 laps) – 2:15pm

Sunday 2nd June

Superbike TT (6 laps) – 2:40pm

Tuesday 4th June

Superstock TT Race 1 (3 laps) – 11:45am

Supertwin TT Race 1 (3 laps) – 2pm

Wednesday 5th June

Sidecar TT Race 2 (3 laps) – 11:45am

Supersport TT Race 2 (4 laps) – 2pm

Friday 7th June

Superstock TT Race 2 (3 laps) – 11:45am

Supertwin TT Race 2 (3 laps) – 2pm

Saturday 8th June

Senior TT (6 laps) – 11:45am

