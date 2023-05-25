Marcus Ericsson, who featured in 97 F1 Grands Prix between 2014 and 2018, found a new lease of life in the IndyCar Series and won the historic Indy 500 in 2022.

The 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 will go full steam ahead this weekend with an ex-Formula 1 driver aiming for back-to-back victories in the iconic event.

He returns in 2023 with his Chip Ganassi Racing team hoping to become the first driver to win consecutive Indy 500 races since Helio Castroneves in 2001 and 2002.

Ericsson starts fourth on the grid and ranks among the favourites to win the event. Alex Palou will start at the very front of the grid and is considered the top contender, though only one pole-sitter has gone on to win the race since 2009.

Eight former winners will line up on Sunday, with Scott Dixon, Tony Kaanan and Will Power all starting towards the back of the pack, while RC Enerson qualified top of the Indy 500 rookies to start in 10th, one place ahead of fellow debutant Sting Ray Robb.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the Indy 500 in the UK, including full TV schedule and coverage details.

When is the Indy 500 2023?

The race takes place on Sunday 28th May 2023.

It begins at 5:30pm UK time with a practice session taking place a couple of days earlier.

Check out the schedule and coverage details below.

How to watch Indy 500 on TV

The Indy 500 will be shown live on Sky Sports F1.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Watch Indy 500 live stream

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the event with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98 or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Indy 500 TV schedule

All UK time.

Friday 19th May

6:30pm – Practice 6

Saturday 20th May

1:30pm – Practice 7

4:00pm – Qualifying

Sunday 21st May

4.30pm – Practice 8

7pm – Top 12 Qualifying

9pm – Last Chance Qualifying and Top 6 Qualifying

Monday 22nd May

6pm – Practice 9

Sunday 28th May

5:30pm – Race: The 107th Running of the Indy 500 (Sky Sports F1)

