Indy 500 2024 on TV: Channel, live stream and schedule
Your guide to watching the Indy 500 2024 on TV and live stream, plus the full schedule.
The 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is set to go ahead this weekend with a fresh batch of contenders, previous winners and rising prospects aiming for glory in one of the most prestigious races in world motorsport.
Cars will compete across 200 laps of the esteemed Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a grand total of 500 miles, with average speeds of around 170mph and peaks close to 240mph.
Reigning champion Josef Newgarden became the first homegrown race winner since fellow American Alexander Rossi in 2016. Newgarden will start on the front row of the grid, alongside 2018 champion Will Power, just ahead of Rossi.
However, history leans against the defending champion. Nobody has won consecutive Indy 500 races since Helio Castroneves in 2001 and 2002. He went on to win races in 2009 and 2021 and, at the age of 49, Castroneves will line up on the seventh row of 11.
New Zealander Scott McLaughlin starts in pole position while Kyle Larson, the highest-placed Indy 500 rookie, will start on the second row.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV details you need to know for the Indy 500 2024.
How to watch the Indy 500 2024 on TV
The Indy 500 takes place on Sunday 26th May 2024.
You can watch the race live on Sky Sports F1 from 5:30pm.
You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.
Live stream Indy 500 2024 online
Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the race via NOW without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
Indy 500 2024 schedule
All UK time.
The following sessions will all be shown live on Sky Sports F1.
Monday 20th May
Practice – 6pm
Friday 24th May
Practice – 6:30pm
Sunday 26th May
Race: The 108th Indianapolis 500 – 5:30pm
